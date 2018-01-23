City of Orlando moving more services online

The city of Orlando is investing $500,000 into hiring a team to put the bulk of city services online.
"There's really no reason in today's world that people have to come into City Hall unless they want to. But if they want to operate and do business with the city online, they should be able to,” Matt Broffman, innovation director with the city of Orlando.
Broffman will be one of five members who will take any day-to-day need where people have to wait on the phone or wait in line at City Hall will make sure it’s online.
Broffman told Channel 9’s Jamie Holmes that he has found 250 different city functions that could be moved entirely, or almost entirely, online. The goal is to have a total of 50 services website-ready by summer.
Some services have already been put online. Click here for more information.
