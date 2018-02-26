0 City votes to up grant funding to Parramore housing project

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando plans to give more money to help turn an empty lot in Parramore into affordable housing.

City commissioners voted in favor of increasing grant money for phase 2 of the “Parramore Oaks Project” from $75,000 to almost $500,000.

The project near the corner of Parramore Avenue and Conley Street is getting more grant money from the city to help secure financing because the city supported a difference project for federal money it was trying to secure last year.

A fence is currently up and trash on the ground at the still-empty lot.

"Now I see it's all run down. I know now is the best time to fix it up and I know it's going to be fabulous. I believe in the project,” said Shania Holland, a Parramore resident.

The project is supposed to break ground by the summer—a total 211 units over two phases.

Originally the Community Redevelopment Agency pledged $75,000 to part two of the project, but is now suggesting giving the developer $491,400.

Thomas Chatmon Jr., the president of the CRA, said the amount of money is needed to help the developer get federal financing, the application for which is due next week.

"That's sufficient to cover the request and we certainly see it as a reasonable,” he said.

He said the CRA has $3 million set aside for housing in Parramore to help with projects like this.

