Clermont police search for attempted armed robbery suspect

Clermont, Fla. - Clermont Police responded to Fifth Third Bank located at 1350 Roper Blvd, Clermont, at approximately 8:47 hours, for an attempted armed robbery. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Corrections Institute also responded and assisted on a perimeter and K-9 track.
Clermont Detectives learned that a light skinned male, wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, a black mask, and a black ski-cap, and a black backpack approached two bank employees as they were entering the bank. The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and directed the employees inside the bank. Once inside the bank, the suspect led the employees into an interior room where he secured their ankles and wrists with duct tape. The suspect attempted to obtain cash but was unsuccessful and fled on foot away from the bank. Detectives stated they have a strong indication that the suspect made his escape in an awaiting vehicle. The suspect has not been located at this time. The bank employees are safe and unharmed.
Detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Scott Tufts with the Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-536-8415.
