0 Clouds increase, a potent cold front on the way to Central Florida

Another cold front has already arrived in Florida, and it will be crossing Central Florida tonight into Wednesday morning.

This cold front is attached to the low-pressure system, a nor’easter, that will bring another round of winter across the northeastern U.S.

In Central Florida, expect the clouds to increase in coverage throughout the day on Tuesday, and some showers may even start to develop late this evening, but they will be very scattered if so. After midnight, the showers will become more unified and sweep through the area; some could be heavy downpours with isolated embedded storms.

Download: Free WFTV weather app

Watch: Live Doppler 9 radar

Can you tell the cold front?

But first, some showers tonight and early Wednesday morning in Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/b57t82xD4q — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 6, 2018

The winds will shift from the southwest overnight in response to the oncoming cold front, and by noon on Wednesday, they will turn to the northwest, allowing drier and cooler air to filter in. Wind speeds will be between 10-15 mph.

Watch: 7 tips to keep pets safe during winter

Read: Carbon dioxide reaches highest level: What is it? What to do?

Seas abate, gradually



After a few days of dangerous marine conditions, the shift in winds will help the seas to slowly subside. The high surf advisory is set to expire Tuesday in the late afternoon. The last high tides will be around noon, and the large, breaking waves have brought runup to the dune line in our local beaches. There is still a high risk for rip currents all along the eastern Florida coast.

The winds across local waters will be between 15-20 knots, and the seas will be 7-10 feet on Wednesday. By Thursday, the winds will be slightly decreasing between 10-15 knots, and the seas will measure between 6-8 feet. A small craft advisory will remain in effect through Thursday. By Saturday, the seas will return to closer to normal levels, between 3-4 feet.

Watch: Climate and allergens

Watch more: Weather Facts and Hacks



The next front

Another cold front is in the forecast and set to arrive in Central Florida late Sunday. This one could also bring the chance for showers and storms, followed by another drop in temperatures. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep you informed on wftv.com, Eyewitness News and our WFTV Weather app.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.