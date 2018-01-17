0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another winter blast is expected to move into Central Florida late Wednesday, sending temperatures plummeting, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Temperatures throughout the region are forecast to fall to the 20s and 30s, Shields said.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for Thursday morning.

Freeze Watch up for tonight across much of Central Florida. 20s & 30s by the morning! pic.twitter.com/6iqe3V868M — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2018

"On top of the cold, it will be breezy, making it feel even colder," he said. "The wind will make all of us feel like it is in the 20s. Bundle up tomorrow morning."

Expect little relief from the cold Thursday, as highs will only climb into the 50s, Shields said.

"Friday morning, we’ll have more 30s around," he said. "However, unlike the previous cold fronts, this cold air won’t stick around too long."

It’s going to be cold across Florida on Thursday morning! The wind will make it feel even colder... pic.twitter.com/uZh6KKII0i — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2018

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida said it won't refuse anyone seeking shelter from the cold Wednesday and Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Temperatures will bounce back up to the low to mid-70s by the weekend.

Temperatures will bounce back up to the low to mid-70s by the weekend.

The cold moves in tonight! Use caution with space heaters & bring in the pets. pic.twitter.com/FfMM23ys8s — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2018

