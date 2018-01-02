  • Cold snap shuts down Orlando water parks

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several Orlando-area water park attractions are closed because of the cold temperatures.

    Universal Orlando tweeted that Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday.

     

     

    Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is closed through at least Thursday.

    Blizzard Beach remains closed for renovations until January 8th.

    Temperatures this week are predicted to be at least 20 degrees below normal.

     

