Cold snap shuts down Orlando water parks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several Orlando-area water park attractions are closed because of the cold temperatures.
Universal Orlando tweeted that Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday.
UPDATE: #VolcanoBay will be closed Mon, Jan 1 - Fri, Jan 5 due to cold weather. For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317. pic.twitter.com/xPT2l4trIU— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 2, 2018
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is closed through at least Thursday.
Blizzard Beach remains closed for renovations until January 8th.
Temperatures this week are predicted to be at least 20 degrees below normal.
