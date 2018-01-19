  • Cold start to Friday; warmer weather in sight

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It was another cold start Friday morning across Central Florida, with much of the region experiencing temperatures in the 20s and 30s, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    "The winds are lighter, so there isn’t a big wind chill, which is good," Shields said. "However, lighter winds means more frost. You may need to scrape some ice off your windshield this morning."

    This week's cold snap will be followed by more seasonable conditions.

    Temperatures are forecast to climb to the low to mid-70s during the weekend.

