ORLANDO, Fla. - It was another cold start Friday morning across Central Florida, with much of the region experiencing temperatures in the 20s and 30s, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
"The winds are lighter, so there isn’t a big wind chill, which is good," Shields said. "However, lighter winds means more frost. You may need to scrape some ice off your windshield this morning."
Slight wind chill this morning...not as bad as yesterday - but still bundle up! pic.twitter.com/GffhpAlPRT— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 19, 2018
This week's cold snap will be followed by more seasonable conditions. Click here for an hour-by-hour forecast.
Temperatures are forecast to climb to the low to mid-70s during the weekend.
Warmer weather is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/7ZD05HGX1V— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 19, 2018
After the cold start, it'll be much better this afternoon for outdoor work. pic.twitter.com/5jkdPGEDNC— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 19, 2018
