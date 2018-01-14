Cold temperatures in Central Florida to last all week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many in Central Florida shivered a bit after leaving their beds Sunday morning, with temperatures well below normal, and the cold will last through this week, says WFTV meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Much of Marion County dipped down to freezing temperatures. Many areas dipped into the 20s.
Orlando dropped to 39 degrees for the low overnight, the coldest the area’s seen since the first week of 2018.
And the cold isn’t going away anytime soon. Another cold front is slated to move in later this week, around Wednesday.
That’ll keep temperatures in Orlando with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s through the end of the week.
Normal temperatures for this time of year have highs in the 70s in Orlando.
“Much of the week will by chilly and dry. Highs only in the 50s and 60s. The warmer air arrives this weekend,” said Deon. “Highs will reach lower to mid-70s Saturday with a small chance for rain.”
