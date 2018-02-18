  • Community gathers to honor Brevard deputy killed in I-95 crash

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Brevard County community plan to gather to pay tribute to a deputy who was killed in a crash on I-95 early Saturday. 

    The vigil honoring field training officer Kevin Stanton will be at 6:30 p.m. at Sand Point Park in Titusville, organizers said. 

    Troopers said the crash occurred on I-95 southbound near mile marker 217 in Titusville, just north of State Road 50, at around 5:10 a.m.

    Field Training Officer Kevin Stanton was driving his marked patrol car when a semitruck hit and killed the deputy, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. 

    Troopers said a tire blew out on the semitruck, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the patrol car. 

    The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.

    Stanton had been with the Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years, Ivey said. 

    The truck driver was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

