Community gathers to honor Brevard deputy killed in I-95 crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Brevard County community plan to gather to pay tribute to a deputy who was killed in a crash on I-95 early Saturday.
The vigil honoring field training officer Kevin Stanton will be at 6:30 p.m. at Sand Point Park in Titusville, organizers said.
Related Headlines
Troopers said the crash occurred on I-95 southbound near mile marker 217 in Titusville, just north of State Road 50, at around 5:10 a.m.
Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments
Field Training Officer Kevin Stanton was driving his marked patrol car when a semitruck hit and killed the deputy, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.
Troopers said a tire blew out on the semitruck, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the patrol car.
The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.
Stanton had been with the Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years, Ivey said.
Read: Twin babies found dead in suitcase on side of a ditch
The truck driver was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}