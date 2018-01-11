0

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 100 residents of the Dover Shores neighborhood came together Wednesday night to discuss crime in the area after two men were gunned down outside a smoke shop at the corner of Curry Ford and Conway roads.

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the double homicide, investigators said.

Ray David Robles-Rivera faces charges of first-degree murder, investigators said.

Read: Police arrest man for double homicide near Orlando smoke shop, investigators say

During the meeting Wednesday night at the Dover Shores Community Center, residents complained about the late-night activity where the shooting happened.

"(There is) a lot of hooting and hollering going on," one resident said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that something funny is going on."

Read: Shooter guns down 2 men arguing outside Orlando smoke shop, manager says

The shooting happened Jan. 3 outside 407 Smoke Shop and near a Latin food truck parked next to the building.

The two victims, Ramon Rivera and Orlando Perez, arrived together in a white Ford pickup the night of the shooting.

It's unclear how the victims knew one another, or if they knew the suspect.

Map: Homicides in Orlando

Residents who attended Wednesday's meeting wanted to see restrictions on the two businesses where the shooting took place.

"We are all here to shut down that corner," one resident said.

"How many offenses or marks against them before their licenses that you granted them can be taken away?" another asked.

Investigators said the shooting started as a drug deal and had nothing to do with the businesses at the intersection.

Not everyone at the meeting was on board with the idea of blaming the violence on the businesses.

"Everybody reaches a breaking point, but why are we going to try to hunt down one or two business owners because we don't agree with what they do?" one resident asked.

Robles-Rivera is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail.

Robles-Rivera has previously been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession in 2016, according to court records.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said most of the people patronizing the businesses are doing nothing wrong.

"We can't arrest people for hanging out," he said, noting that crime in the area is down 25 percent compared to last year.

More than 100 residents and Community leaders gather in Orlando to discuss Safety Concerns at Conway and Curry Ford. Details tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/bBfTbhkCZ1 — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) January 11, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.