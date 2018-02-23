  • Community mourns fallen Brevard County deputy who died in I-95 crash

    By: Melonie Holt

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - More than a thousand law enforcement officers arrived at a funeral for a Brevard County deputy who was killed in a crash involving a semitruck last weekend.

    Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey spoke to mourn field training officer Kevin Stanton, a more than 10-year veteran, at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Titusville Friday. 

    Troopers said the crash occurred on I-95 southbound near mile marker 217 in Titusville, just north of State Road 50, at around 5:10 a.m. Saturday. 

    Stanton was driving his marked patrol car when a semitruck hit and killed the deputy, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. 

    Brevard deputy Kevin Stanton was killed in a crash on I-95 Saturday.

    Troopers said a tire blew out on the semitruck, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the patrol car. 

    The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.

    Stanton had been with the Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years, Ivey said. 

    The truck driver was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

