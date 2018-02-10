Community park honoring fallen deputy opens in Orange County

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A community park honoring an Orange County deputy killed in the line of duty is officially open.
Orange County leaders celebrated the opening of the Deputy Scott Pine Community Park along Ficquette Road Saturday morning.
Construction began on the park in May 2017.
Deputy Pine was investigating a car break-in near Windermere in 2014 when he was shot and killed.
The opening of the park comes one day before the four-year anniversary of Pine’s death.
