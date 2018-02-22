Construction set on interim Pulse memorial site

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction of the temporary memorial will begin next week to remember the victims and survivors of the Pulse shooting, the onePulse Foundation announced in a news release Thursday.
Forty nine people died and more than 100 others were injured in the shooting June 12, 2016.
The temporary memorial will allow families, survivors, first responders and other people to pay their respects while details of the permanent memorial are being finalized.
The onePulse Foundation and the Orange County Regional History Center will collect and conserve all the items, artwork and messages left at the Pulse site Feb. 25.
Meanwhile, the federal trial for the wife of the Pulse gunman begins March 1.
Noor Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
Channel 9 will have a team of reporters in the courtroom. Coverage of the trial begins March 1.
