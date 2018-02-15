  • Consumer warning issued for Chinese manufactured phones

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use certain types of phones made in China.

    United States intelligence agencies issued a stern warning to Americans to not buy smartphones made by Chinese technology companies Huawei or ZTE.

    Related Headlines

    U.S. officials said the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat.

    Officials say the phones provide the capacity to modify or steal information and provide the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories