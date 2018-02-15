Consumer warning issued for Chinese manufactured phones

The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use certain types of phones made in China.
United States intelligence agencies issued a stern warning to Americans to not buy smartphones made by Chinese technology companies Huawei or ZTE.
Related Headlines
U.S. officials said the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat.
Officials say the phones provide the capacity to modify or steal information and provide the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}