0 Could the Oviedo Mall be saved by seniors? Residents hope so

OVIEDO, Fla. - The struggling Oviedo Mall could be saved by senior citizens.

Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere said a developer filed an application to turn the closed Macy’s anchor building into a senior living center.

"As we know, malls across America are suffering, retail has changed, every one of us has an Amazon Prime account nowadays. So, the landscaping is changing," Persampiere said.

The pre-application to the city was filed by Tricor U.S. LLC.

"You know, an active senior living center here at the mall could be the boost the mall needs. I mean, seniors can walk in the mall, they can shop in the mall, the food court, the restaurants. Heck, there is even a brewery coming here," Persampiere said.

Oviedo residents said they are onboard with the idea.

"I think it's a great idea," resident Roland Coverdale said.

"I don't know of any places around here in Oviedo that really attract the adult seniors. So, I think that would be awesome," resident Gary Brizendine said.

Tricor would also incorporate retail and office space, restaurants in the parking lot, and a 115-room hotel, which is another first for Oviedo, if it’s approved.

"Fill up that mall and get it revitalized again and have some growth around there, because that mall is in desperate need of it for sure," Resident Mary Smith said.

There is also a proposed access ramp from State Road 417, directly to the mall, making the drive easier.

Two additions to the mall are a brewery and a children’s museum called, Arcadia, which will have its grand opening next week.

