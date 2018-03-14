Couple found dead inside Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were found dead inside a Marion County home early Wednesday morning, deputies said.
Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the home on Midway Terrace in Silver Springs Shores after receiving a 911 hang-up call.
Neither the circumstances surrounding the deaths nor suspect information were released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price will have a live report on Eyewitness News at 5.
Skywitness is hovering up above the scene. Here’s what the scene looks like from that vantage point. pic.twitter.com/bkFF7QUJ7D— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 14, 2018
