  • Couple found dead inside Marion County home

    By: Myrt Price , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were found dead inside a Marion County home early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

     

    Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the home on Midway Terrace in Silver Springs Shores after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

     

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the deaths nor suspect information were released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

    Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price will have a live report on Eyewitness News at 5.

