Crescent City woman dies in fiery crash in rural Volusia County, troopers say

SEVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old woman is dead and two people are injured after a crash in rural Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened on County Road 305 near McGlon Road in the Seville area around 4:15 a.m., troopers said.
Troopers said a Chevy SUV was headed west on County Road 305 when the driver traveled off the road and onto the shoulder.
The driver said the vehicle overturned multiple times when the driver tried to overcorrect, according to the crash report.
The SUV then caught fire, the crash report said.
One passenger in the car was ejected and died at the scene, troopers said.
Two other passengers were taken to Halifax Hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said it wasn’t clear who was driving the car.
Troopers didn't identify any of the people involved in the crash.
