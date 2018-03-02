Crews battle 11-acre brush fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews were battling an 11-acre brush fire Friday.
The fire broke out near Reynolds Parkway and Bancroft Boulevard in the Wedgefield area shortly before 1 p.m.
Officials said firefighters were working to protect nearby structures, but there were no evacuations.
No other details were released.
BRUSH W/EXP - Reynolds Pkwy/Bancroft Blvd; approx 11 acres, crews actively protecting structures, no evacs at this time. @FFS_ORLANDO O/S— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 2, 2018
@FFS_ORLANDO on scene wildfire in Wedgefield. Structure threatened. Updates to follow.— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) March 2, 2018
