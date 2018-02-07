Crews battle fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews were battling a large structure fire Wednesday in Orange County.
The fire broke out at a building on Tomoka Drive near South Orange Blossom Trail.
It’s not clear if anyone was inside.
Crews were still battling the flames about 6 p.m.
No other details were released.
