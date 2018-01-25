ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews on Thursday morning continued to remove portions of a construction crane that toppled onto a temporary State Road 408 entry ramp last month during I-4 Ultimate Project construction in downtown Orlando.
On Dec. 20, the 330,000-pound crane was moving into an upright position when it toppled, fell from an embankment and landed on the ramp at South Division Avenue near West Gore Street, south of the Amway Center.
The crane operator was removed from the cabin by other construction workers and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The upper portion of the crane boom was removed from the ramp seven hours later.
“The outriggers to the crane were not extended at the time of the incident, which caused the crane to topple over under its own weight,” said Russ Handler, a spokesman for SGL Constructors, which is building the I-4 Ultimate Project.
Crews removed the crane’s cylinder and boom Thursday morning. The final portion of the removal process will resume at 7 p.m. Thursday.
