CLEWISTON, Fla. - A search continued Friday for an Apopka man who disappeared Thursday while competing in a fishing tournament, the Clewiston Police Department said.
Crews searched the massive lake through the night for Nik Kayler, who was aboard a boat with Bill Kisiah, of Slidell, Louisiana, police said.
Fishing League Worldwide, the tournament's organizer, said the anglers didn't check in Thursday at a designated weigh-in station at Okeechobee's C. Scott Driver Park.
Kisiah and his capsized boat were found late Thursday night at a boat ramp in Pahokee, police said.
Investigators said they believe Kayler could be between Pahokee and Clewiston.
The second day of the competition was canceled Friday to focus on the search, organizers said.
FLW said Kisiah is a nine-year veteran of the competition and Kayler has fished in more than 60 tournaments.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are leading the search.
Anyone who has information about Kayler's whereabouts is asked to call FWC at 561-357–4200, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or Clewiston police at 863-983-1474.
