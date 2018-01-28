Crowds gather for second-to-last Pro Bowl in Orlando on current contract

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crowds are gathering at Camping World Stadium for the Pro Bowl game Sunday afternoon.
Here’s what you can and can’t bring into the stadium.
People have been standing in line since noon to be among the first inside the Pro Bowl.
But are there enough to please the NFL? Next year is the last year of Orlando’s contract to host the Pro Bowl in Orlando.
Local leaders are hoping the city brings an impressive turnout.
Fans are hoping for a good game.
"We love it. It's, hope it stays here forever. It's just a celebration of the end of the NFL season. I mean, it's just so much fun,” said Walter Maurer.
Rain will likely dampen the game, according to WFTV meteorologist Rusty McCranie, who said showers will start to move in around 3 p.m.
“The stadium will be lucky if it avoids a storm by the second half,” said McCranie.
The rain is coming on the front end of a cold front that is expected to move in overnight Monday.
Roads will be slick during the Monday morning commute due to the overnight rain.
Cooler temperatures from the cold front aren’t expected to hit Central Florida until Tuesday, McCranie said.
