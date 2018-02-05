0 DACA status in limbo as lawmakers discuss temporary solution

ORLANDO, Fla. - When he was 12, Kevin Ortiz’s parents brought him from Mexico to the United States.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, called DACA, allowed him to graduate from the University of Central Florida and find a job.

Read: Lake Nona High School student shot, killed, police say

But his protection under that program ends in July 2019, so what will he do after that date?

“Well, um, I don’t know,” he said.

Ortiz, like hundreds of other DACA recipients, is waiting on Congress to act.

Read: Testimony begins in trial of Orange County man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter

The program is slated to end next month, and right now, a fix doesn’t seem likely.

Polls show widespread support for a long-term DACA solution, with majorities saying it’s “very important.”

But the White House wants comprehensive immigration reform—something Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., signaled might be possible in a tweet.

Read: Suspect accused of planning Orange County teen's death 3 days prior to her disappearance

"Great if Senate could pass bill that deals with DACA, Border, Nuclear Family reunification and lottery; But we need a ‘Plan B’ bill, DACA plus Border," he wrote.

While Rubio is suggesting a skinny bill, some in the Senate are going a step further, suggesting a one-year DACA extension.

“A temporary solution is just: It is temporary,” said Dr. Aubrey Jewett, UCF political science professor.

Jewett points out a one-year extension is not practical, although it is increasingly likely.

“It takes the pressure off now, but in the long run it’s not a solution,” he said.

That leaves people like Ortiz waiting and wondering.

“Nothing in this life that is temporary is secure,” he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.