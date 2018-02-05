0 Daytona Beach asks for $1.7 million from state for homeless shelter

DAYTONA BEACH - In yet another potential setback dealing with the homeless, the new shelter coming to Daytona Beach may be 100 beds smaller than the city hoped.

The city has struggled to reduce problems with the homeless, starting with the homeless camp that took over a county administration building two years ago.

City officials were trying to get more than $1 million from the state for a shelter.

Leaders at City Hall said they may try and revive the bill in the Legislature if it doesn’t pass, or even explore other avenues to secure the funding.

But without the money, their options are limited.

The city wants to build the shelter on a lot near International Speedway Boulevard and Red John Road.

In June, the city and county approved $6 million for the shelter.

In November, the city announced the shelter would not open by the end of 2017, but maybe the end of this year or early next year.

Now, the city is asking for $1.7 million in funding from state.

If it fails to pass, city officials said the shelter will be smaller than it hoped, with 150 beds instead of the 250 it could have had with the extra funding.

City officials would not comment on the issue.

Channel 9 contacted state Rep. Patrick Henry, who filed the legislation, but has not heard back.

