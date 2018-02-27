0 Daytona Beach police crack down on drivers giving money to panhandlers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Giving money to panhandlers from your vehicle could get you a pricey ticket in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said it's citing drivers who do that for obstructing traffic, and the fine could be more than $100.

Police said it’s a safety issue because sometimes homeless people will have to step off street corners and into the road to collect money from a driver.

But some residents feel that the city is trying to discourage people from giving to panhandlers.

In recent weeks, the police department has been going after drivers who stop to give panhandlers money.

Some drivers get warnings, while others are getting cited for obstructing traffic.

It's a fine that can run upward of $116.

“I know my son would stick his hand out that window in a minute if he had a dollar in his pocket and give it to that homeless man,” said resident Brandi Wright. “If the police try to give my son a ticket for having a good heart, there would

be a problem with that.”

Police say it's a safety issue and that the panhandlers walking out into traffic to collect the money could get hit by cars.

The police chief was not available to comment.

