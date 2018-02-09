0 Daytona Beach transport driver accused of soliciting inmate for sex

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For nearly three years, Nicholas Aitchison dropped inmates off at the Volusia County Jail while working as a Daytona Beach transport driver.

But Wednesday, Aitchison made one last stop so he could turn himself in and begin his own 30-day stay at the jail after investigators said he was caught on video soliciting an inmate for sex.

Video taken from inside the Daytona Beach Jail Transport van on May 29 shows the interaction Aitchison had with the inmate that night.

“Thank you for being so kind to me,” the woman can be heard saying.

“No problem,” replied Aitchison said.

The trip took a detour when Aitchison instead pulled the van over at the Volusia County Teacher’s Union Office.

That’s when police said Aitchison brought her out of the van and placed her hand on his exposed genitals while he propositioned her for sex.

“If we were dating, but not right now,” the woman said.

After talking outside the van for more than four minutes, they got back in the van.

“You ought to take me where I need to go,” the woman said.

Aitchison then got her phone number.

“Don’t expect me to respond to that number for at least two weeks,” said the woman.

A few minutes later, they arrived at the jail where the woman reported the incident to a guard.

