DCF investigating after first-grader brings gun magazine with bullets to Orange County school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A first-grader is accused of bringing a loaded gun magazine to an Orange County school.
The first-grader did not have a gun with him when he brought the magazine to Lake Gem Elementary last Friday.
After becoming aware of the incident, the Department of Children and Families said they are now investigating along with the school district.
DCF officials are investigating where the student got the magazine that was loaded with bullets.
Parents were not notified about the incident and expressed shock when told about it by Channel 9’s Myrt Price.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is an investigation into the incident, but said it is confidential because it involves a juvenile.
School district officials said administrators have been working with law enforcement regarding an incident that occurred last Friday.
Officials plan to send out a Connect Orange message from the school principal to parents Monday afternoon.
