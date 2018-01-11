FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Flagler County, deputies said.
The body was found Thursday morning inside a home on Point Pleasant Drive in Palm Coast, deputies said.
A portion of the road is blocked off, but investigators in the area are directing traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
FCSO is working a death investigation on Point Pleasant Drive in Palm Coast. A portion of the road is blocked off but Fire Police is on scene directing trafficking. #FCSOTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/LNNem3NTV6— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 11, 2018
