Death sentence tossed for escapee who killed FSU student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court tossed a death sentence given to an escaped Louisiana inmate convicted of killing a Florida State University graduate student.
The court unanimously ordered Thursday that Kentrell Johnson be sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2010 kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old Vincent Binder.
Binder was found dead in St. Johns County field near Interstate 95 several weeks after he was reported missing. Deputy marshals caught up with Johnson and two other Louisiana prison escapees in Miami and linked them to Binder.
Justices upheld Johnson's murder conviction, but vacated his death sentence because he helped authorities find the body, so he could avoid the death penalty.
That agreement was nullified after the case was shifted to a different prosecutor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
