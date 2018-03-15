  • Death sentence tossed for escapee who killed FSU student

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court tossed a death sentence given to an escaped Louisiana inmate convicted of killing a Florida State University graduate student.

     

    Related Headlines

    The court unanimously ordered Thursday that Kentrell Johnson be sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2010 kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old Vincent Binder.

     

    Binder was found dead in St. Johns County field near Interstate 95 several weeks after he was reported missing. Deputy marshals caught up with Johnson and two other Louisiana prison escapees in Miami and linked them to Binder.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    Justices upheld Johnson's murder conviction, but vacated his death sentence because he helped authorities find the body, so he could avoid the death penalty.

     

    That agreement was nullified after the case was shifted to a different prosecutor.

     

    More stories:

     

    Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman

     

    Pulse shooting trial: Police body cam video expected to be shown in court

     

    Walt Disney World to charge hotel guests for overnight parking

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Death sentence tossed for escapee who killed FSU student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Police body camera video of Pulse attack shown in court

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida boy stabbed to death had invited suspected killer for pizza the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorneys for convicted murderer ask judge for family to testify in sentencing