ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The retrial of an Isleworth millionaire, accused of killing his wife, will resume Tuesday in Orange County.
Related Headlines
The defense is presenting evidence Tuesday.
Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of fatally shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s Isleworth mansion in 2009. Ward’s first conviction was overturned by an appeals court.
Read: Millionaire's murder conviction overturned
The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.
Ward's oldest daughter, Mallory Ward, testified Monday about her parent's relationship.
"My parents had a very loving relationship. My dad doted on her. My mom respected him. They were great," she said.
However, the retrial has been focused on financial troubles, surrounding the couple’s love for red wine.
"She started to drink a lot. She was under a great deal of stress and pressure from a number of sources, and she would lose her temper," Diane Ward's friend Christina Steinhaus testified.
Read: Financial troubles, alcohol, focus in retrial of Isleworth millionaire
Ward said during a 911 call on the night in question that he shot his wife and that he was sorry. But he later told investigators she killed herself.
The defense claims the evidence was mishandled, so it's impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.
The prosecution wrapped up its case Monday.
Read: Millionaire awaiting new trial in wife's killing bonds out of jail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}