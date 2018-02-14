0 Retrial continues in case of Isleworth millionaire accused of killing wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The defense is expected to wrap up its case Wednesday morning in the retrial of Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward.

Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of fatally shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s Isleworth mansion in 2009. Ward’s first conviction was overturned by an appeals court.

Prosecutors called a financial expert to the stand Tuesday who said Ward's money problems would not have been a motive for his wife’s death since she could help him shield his assets from creditors.

Records released Tuesday showed the couple had at least $9 million that was protected from individual creditors.

"The death of the wife is a financial disaster for the husband, because the husband's creditors can now get that property. That has been held in the tendencies by the entirety," said professor Jeffrey Davis with Bankruptcy Law.

Ward said during a 911 call on the night in question that he shot his wife and that he was sorry. But he later told investigators she killed herself.

The defense claims the evidence was mishandled, so it's impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.

But medical examiner Joshua Stephany testified that the gun was at least 12 inches away from Diane Ward's face and that her eyes were open; suggesting there is no way she shot herself.

Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.

