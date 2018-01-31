BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jury deliberations continued Wednesday morning in the trial of a 49-year-old Titusville man accused of killing two of his neighbors and severely injuring a third in a Labor Day 2012 shooting.
William Woodward said he was defending his family following weeks of threats when he shot his neighbors on Sept. 3, 2012.
Jurors began deliberating late Tuesday afternoon, but they were sent home 30 minutes later.
But prosecutors said the victims were drunk and unarmed, and that Woodward had alternatives to deadly force.
Jurors must decide whether Woodward is a vigilante or a victim.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
