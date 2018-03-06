0 Deliberations underway in trial for accused Windermere serial rapist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The defense called its first witnesses to the stand Tuesday in the case of an accused serial rapist from Windermere.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Monday after two of the alleged victims testified.

Jennifer Dixon, a friend of Darryl Patterson, testified Tuesday about the frequent visits she and Patterson made to Bird Island.

The defense then argued for a motion of judgment of acquittal.

"Allowing the case to go to the jury based on (the alleged victim) saying, 'I felt like I had sex,' is not right," said the defense attorney Richard Parker.

The request for the judgment of acquittal is based on the defense's claim that the video does not conclusively prove that Patterson had sex with the victim.

Prosecutor Deborah Barra argues it wasn't necessary to prove and she said the totality of Patterson's actions on the tape make his intentions clear.

"Yes, he absolutely furthers his quest to commit sexual battery," she said.

The victims testified Monday that they had no idea they had been raped by Patterson until police discovered sex tapes years later.

Those tapes were allegedly recorded without the womens' knowledge.

He was arrested in 2016 after an ex-girlfriend turned video of some alleged assaults over to investigators years earlier.

During proceedings Monday, the jury watched a video of Patterson and the alleged victim having sex.

On the recording, the victim begs Patterson multiple times to wait until the next day. But the victim didn't remember the incident.

Patterson turned down a plea deal offer last month.

Patterson did not testify, but after both sides said their closing arguments, he complained to the judge that he didn’t think his lawyer did enough to help him.

The judge disagreed and the case went to the jury.

He is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

