0 Deltona residents fill city hall to question officials about high water bills

DELTONA, Fla. - Dozens of Deltona homeowners gathered at city hall Wednesday evening to question officials about high water bills.

Some residents said they were frustrated because they left Wednesday's meeting with unanswered questions.

Resident Charlie Howard said he was fed up after receiving two $500 water bills.

"Don't urinate on my head and tell me it's raining," Howard said. "I'm 75 years old. I've been around a little bit."

Officials delivered a presentation on how to read meters and check for leaks.

The city said it can offer adjustments to bills, but it typically doesn't issue full refunds if a high water bill is caused by a leak.

"That means that you and I are paying that cost, because he didn't take care of a maintenance issue at his house," Vice Mayor Chris Nabicht said. "Is that fair to the rest of the customers?"

Channel 9 has covered high water bills in the city since summer, including a story last week in which resident Dana McCool paid her almost $500 bill with almost 50,000 pennies as a protest.

"I think that putting the public's face on it has kind of forced them to look at the issue," McCool told Channel 9 Wednesday.

Officials will hold a previously scheduled workshop Monday during which they'll discuss the water issue, but no action will be taken during the meeting.

