Deputies: 1 dead, another injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in an Orange County neighborhood on Wednesday, deputies said.
Deputies were called shortly after 5 p.m. to Murcott Circle near Old Winter Garden Road for an aggravated battery.
They said they found a man with gunshot wounds and another man dead inside a home.
The wounded man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he will undergo surgery, deputies said.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Karen Parks for updates.
