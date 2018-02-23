Deputies: 17-year-old found dead after burglary call in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a burglary.
Deputies said they were called to the 1500 block Echo Lake Court in the Avalon Lakes subdivision about 9 p.m. Thursday for reports of a burglary and gunfire.
They found the unidentified 17-year-old dead in the home with gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released.
