Deputies: 2 shot inside Orange County men's night club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were shot inside a men’s nightclub early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to Stars Men’s Club on South Orange Blossom Trail about 1:30 a.m. after reports of a gun fired inside the club.
Deputies found two people inside the club with gunshot wounds.
The victims were hospitalized in serious condition.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
They did not release any information about possible suspects.
