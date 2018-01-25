0 Deputies: 92-year-old attacked twice in five months in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News has learned that a 92-year-old woman attacked in her Orange County home last week is the same woman who was robbed in her home in August.

Deputies confirmed the information after Channel 9’s Jeff Deal remembered going to the same neighborhood last year following a similar story.

Read: Deputies: Man sought in attack that left woman, 92, with broken back

Elizabeth Ring was attacked Jan. 17 on North Hiawassee Road, north of West Colonial Drive, deputies said.

Ring tried to fight her attacker but broke her back in the struggle, according to deputies. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she had to undergo hours of surgery. Ring remains in the hospital.

Deputies said a man rang her doorbell, but Ring said she was in the garage and didn’t answer because of her attack in August.

The man walked into her garage, which was open, and asked to go to the restroom. King told him no, and the man pulled out a gun, investigators said. King said she attempted to push the gun away, but the man shoved her to the ground and then ran away, deputies said.

King said the man was wearing several layers of clothes. He had a gray jacket, black pants with either a white design or white material on them. King said the man also had a black trapper hat with fur on it.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the man. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Channel 9’s Jeff Deal is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.

Newly released report confirms 92-Year-old woman attacked in Orange County last week is the same woman robbed in her home last August. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies need help identifying suspect. #wftv pic.twitter.com/v7Sz0nlz1t — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) January 25, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.