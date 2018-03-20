POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy fatally beat a 15-year-old boy Monday afternoon near Lake Wales, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 2:45 p.m. to a wooded area along Caloosa Boulevard near U.S. 27 and First Avenue North.
Investigators said Dillen Murray asked Giovanni Diazo to play with him in the woods, where he beat the boy.
"A witness who was in the area saw Dillen walking out of the woods, and Dillen told the witness that he just hit his friend with a baseball bat," a Sheriff's Office spokesman said. "The witness ran into the woods and found Giovanni."
Investigators said the pair lives in the same neighborhood.
"This child was brutally murdered by a 16-year-old with a baseball bat," Sheriff Grady Judd said in an emailed statement. "There is no reasonable excuse for this. Zero. None. It should never have happened."
Murray will be booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center Monday evening, but deputies said they wouldn't have details about his charges until Tuesday morning.
Investigators said Murray was previously charged with two counts of battery against Diaz in March 2016, and one count of domestic battery against his father, Paul Murray, in March 2017.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
