Deputies: Corrections officer resigns after posting inappropriate photos of himself online

SANFORD, Fla. - A corrections officer resigned after posting inappropriate photographs of himself online, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening.
Seminole County Capt. Joseph Klinger resigned after learning he was being investigated for publicly posting the photos on social media, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Cannaday said.
Related Headlines
Read: Seminole County special ops team may help with wild turkey issue
Klinger was assigned to the Sheriff's Office's Department of Corrections as a corrections supervisor, Cannaday said.
"I am extremely disappointed in Klinger's actions, which are contrary to our agency’s core values," Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in an emailed statement.
No other details were given.
Read: More dealers in Seminole County charged with homicide as overdose deaths spike
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}