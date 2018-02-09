Deputies forced to shoot suicidal man in Brevard County, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County sheriff said deputies had no choice but to shoot a suicidal man Thursday.
It happened about 5 p.m. on Honey Lane in Grant.
A family member of the man who was shot called 911 and said the man was in the process of cutting his arms.
Two deputies responded and tried to stop him.
“He aggressively came toward them, and again, they attempted to use (something) less lethal in the deployment of a Taser, but that was unsuccessful,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
Deputies said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
It’s unclear if both deputies opened fire or how many times the man was shot.
The man remains hospitalized in critical condition.
“From what we understand, there was some sort of aggressive action that was taken that put them in fear and their only response after trying less lethal was to use deadly force,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear.
The deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates.
Deputies have not released the name of the man who was shot or the deputies’ names.
This is the second deputy-involved shooting in Brevard County this year.
