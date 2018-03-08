ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to find the man they said shot a cab driver after arguing about a fare.
Deputies searched for the gunman Wednesday afternoon near a Mobil gas station on the corner of Silver Star and Pine Hills roads.
The victim told authorities that the customer refused to pay his fare, then pulled out a gun and shot him
"I was sitting in my truck. I heard a pop, a backfire, like a car,” said witness Mark Peycke. “I saw someone jump out of the back of the car and run in that direction."
Deputies used K-9s to search for the shooter without any luck.
The 56-year-old taxi driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, deputies said.
