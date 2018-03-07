0 Deputies: Inmate accused of molesting child tried to hire hit man to kill victim, witnesses

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Winter Haven man who is in the Polk County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts against a child is now also accused of trying to hire someone to kill his victim and witnesses, deputies said.

Richard Palmer, 26, was charged Wednesday with two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to commit arson,

According to an arrest affidavit, Palmer asked a cellmate if he knew anyone who would be willing to kill the young victim and witnesses in his case.

The cellmate told officers about Palmer's alleged offer to compensate $15,000 and a motor vehicle, described as a sports car, to murder the child and two adults, then burn their home down to destroy evidence.

Palmer allegedly told the cellmate that he wanted the victim dead before his court date so that he wouldn’t spend the rest of his life in prison.

Deputies said the cellmate turned over Palmer's hand-drawn map of the targeted residence, complete with landmarks and interior layout, which they said was meant to help the hired killer with the task.

An undercover detective was introduced over the phone by the cellmate as someone interested in assisting with the murders, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the detective was provided directions, promised a car as partial payment, as well as money in advance. Palmer then arranged for $100 to be wired to the detective via Western Union, and was provided with a security code question by Palmer, deputies said.

Detectives also recorded a conversation between Palmer and his cellmate, where Palmer used the coded phrase, "Exterminate all Jews," referring to the victim and witnesses, deputies said.

"Just when you think this man can't get any lower, after being arrested for doing horrible things to a child, now he's trying to hire someone to kill her and the witnesses,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “There's not one bit of remorse in this man for what he's done."

A complaint affidavit against Palmer was originally filed with the lewd and lascivious charges in February 2013. Palmer was arrested in Ohio, and extradited to Polk County in November 2015. He posted bail in December of that year.

He was arrested again in September of 2017 on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, which prompted his pre-trial release status to be revoked.

Palmer has been in jail ever since was scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday.

Palmer's prior criminal history consists of four felony charges.

