0 Deputies investigate after 3 students claim they were grabbed, followed by strangers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating reports of three separate incidents involving strangers approaching students in Volusia County on Thursday.

In two cases, students reported being grabbed by a man, but the students broke free, deputies said.

In the third case, a 12-year-old girl said she was followed by a man while walking to and from her school bus stop in Deltona.

An 11-year-old safety patrol officer at Osteen Elementary told deputies he was walking to his patrol post about 7:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him and grabbed him by his patrol belt.

The child said he broke free from the man’s grasp and ran to report the incident to school staff.

He said he last saw the man near a black pickup, possibly a Ford four-door.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old Galaxy Middle School student reported that a man grabbed her and attempted to shove her into a white van on East Dana Drive and Florida Drive in Deltona.

The teenager said she had been dropped off by her school bus and was walking on East Dana Drive and listening to music using ear buds.

The girl told deputies she was suddenly grabbed from behind. The victim said she started to kick, punch and scream for help, but the man only released her when a woman in a red car pulled up and demanded he stop.

She said she then ran to a nearby church and called her mother.

A 12-year-old girl reported that a man followed her walking to her bus stop on East Normandy Boulevard and Troy Avenue in Deltona.

She said he disappeared when she got to the bus stop, but when she sat down to text her mother, she noticed the man looking at her in a parking lot across the street.

The man left the area when other students arrived, she said. Later in the afternoon as she walked home from school, she said she saw a man matching the same description behind a house under construction near East Normandy and Troy. She continued walking and no longer saw the male. Her mother drove around the area with the victim and they were not able to find the male.

No suspects have been identified, but deputies said they are investigating the incidents by talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video.

