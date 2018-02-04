Deputies investigate possible chop shop in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Sherriff’s deputies investigating a possible chop shop operation in Sumter County made several arrests Friday.
Detectives said they worked with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Officers after a vehicle was stolen in Lacoochee on Jan. 11.
Investigators learned the stolen vehicle was seen on County Road 727 at a location believed to be operation as a chop shop, deputies said.
Surveillance of the property uncovered several vehicles in various stages of disassembly, according to authorities.
Deputies said Sumter County Sheriff's detectives responded to the location on Friday and found a stolen Toyota Camry from Pasco County.
Three suspects -- Phillip Dewayne Scott Sr., Phillip Dewayne Scott Jr. and Nichole Marie Scott -- were found working on vehicles at the location, investigators said.
Deputies said they executed a search warrant of the property and found dismantled vehicles, parts with destroyed identification numbers and small fire areas containing automotive components.
Signs of rodents were also found at a home where children were present, prompting deputies to contact DCF, investigators said.
Deputies said all three suspects face multiple charges including child neglect, possession of marijuana and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
