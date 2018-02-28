Deputies investigate shooting at Orange County apartment behind Publix

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in an apartment complex Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the complex on Narcoossee and Moss Park roads about 3:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
They said someone was shot in a complex behind a Publix and a SunTrust bank.
Deputies said the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries and that the alleged gunman has been arrested.
The weapon was found at the scene, deputies said.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}