Deputies investigate shooting at Orange County apartment behind Publix

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in an apartment complex Wednesday. 

    Deputies responded to the complex on Narcoossee and Moss Park roads about 3:30 p.m.

    They said someone was shot in a complex behind a Publix and a SunTrust bank. 

    Deputies said the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries and that the alleged gunman has been arrested.

    The weapon was found at the scene, deputies said.

    No other details were released.

