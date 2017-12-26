Deputies investigate shooting near Robinswood Middle School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday.
The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on North Hart Boulevard near Moore Street, about a block from Robinswood Middle School.
This morning—four Orange County deputy cruisers are on scene of a shooting near Robinswood Middle. Yellow tape is up at the Hart Blvd and Moore St intersection. Still waiting to learn more about the shooting. pic.twitter.com/6yfiqeoywX— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 26, 2017
A car that was somehow involved in the shooting was surrounded with crime scene tape.
The victim’s condition was not released.
Deputies placed evidence markers at a separate scene near a Checkers restaurant which they said was related to the shooting.
We’ve moved to a shopping center on West Colonial Drive near North Powers Drive. Several evidence markers near a Checkers. This is a 4 minute drive from the overnight shooting near Robinswood Middle. Details on TV 27 at 7am pic.twitter.com/S9aRhHRExe— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 26, 2017
The second scene is on West Colonial Drive, about four minutes away from where the man was shot.
No other details were released.
Orange County deputies just confirmed one person was injured following a shooting a block from Robinswood Middle at around 3:30 am. Deputies say they’re trying to piece together what happened. Limited info right now pic.twitter.com/RBM04mhPBK— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 26, 2017
Orange County deputies just put several evidence stickers on a car that was involved in a shooting on N Hart boulevard near Moore St in Pine Hills. pic.twitter.com/liqSBdRwAR
