Deputies investigate shooting near Robinswood Middle School

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday.

     

    The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on North Hart Boulevard near Moore Street, about a block from Robinswood Middle School.

     

     

     

     

    A car that was somehow involved in the shooting was surrounded with crime scene tape.

     

    The victim’s condition was not released.

     

    Deputies placed evidence markers at a separate scene near a Checkers restaurant which they said was related to the shooting. 

     

     

     

    The second scene is on West Colonial Drive, about four minutes away from where the man was shot. 

     

    No other details were released.

     

