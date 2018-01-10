Deputies: Man fatally shot at apartment complex near Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found fatally shot early Wednesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Ocala, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
A shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Northgate apartments near Northwest Gainesville Road and Northwest 46th Lane, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Marion County Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 (reference no. 17-148).
