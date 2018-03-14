0 Deputies: Man killed ex-girlfriend, boyfriend before killing himself

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said the suspect who shot and killed a couple in a Marion County home also took his own life.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the home on Midway Terrace in Silver Springs Shores after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

Deputies said a roommate of one of the victims heard the shots and called 911, but hung up before getting the operator.

When deputies got to the home, they found Alexis Waranka, 26, and her boyfriend, Ryan Young, 30, shot to death inside the home.

“You don’t go to sleep expecting to get the phone call about your child,” said the victim’s father, Troy Waranka. “As parents, we have to find out what our children are doing at all times, even as grown-ups.”

Deputies said they discovered that Alexis Waranka’s ex-boyfriend, Gregory Briseno, 29, was the one who pulled the trigger after they found a disturbing Facebook post.

After the shooting, deputies said Briseno drove away from the scene and turned the gun on himself.

“He’s a coward. He’s a coward. He has to answer to someone higher than me,” said Troy Waranka.

Deputies said there was an incident last month between Briseno and the victim.

“Between the two, there was actually a conflict that we got involved in in February,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lauren Lettelier. “She had reported that he had made threats of violence against her and she said he had grabbed her throat.”

Deputies said they couldn’t find any marks or injuries and she declined to press charges.

