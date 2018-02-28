Deputies: Man who set fire to Seminole churches says he did it 'for God'

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of starting fires at several Florida churches was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
Brody Allen Seiger, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree arson, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Seiger admitted to setting the church fires and claimed he did it "for God," detectives said.
Detectives said Seiger broke a window at the Universal Harmony Church in Seminole on Feb. 3, where he lit a doormat on fire and pushed it through the broken window of the church.
Authorities said he broke a window at the Seminole United Methodist Church, poured gasoline through it and ignited the gasoline.
The churches were unoccupied at the time, and the fires caused minor damage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
